PRA Group Rings Nasdaq' s Closing Bell in Honor of its 20-Year Anniversary as a Publicly Traded Company

PRA Group Rings Nasdaq's Closing Bell in Honor of its 20-Year Anniversary as a Publicly Traded Company (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) Nasdaq Held Closing Bell Ceremony Dedicated to PRA Group Yesterday at 4:00 p.m. E.T. in New York's Times Square NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, celebrated its 20th Anniversary as a Publicly Traded Company at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square yesterday afternoon. In Honor of the occasion, Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group, rang the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell. The Company began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on November 8, 2002, following its initial ...
PRA Group's Kevin Stevenson Gives Virginia Chamber's Capstone Speech on Investing in Education

