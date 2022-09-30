GITEX GLOBAL 2022 gathers world's leaders to challenge and collaborate in the Web 3.0 economy (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicentre of the world next month, as the UAE hosts GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep dive into the making of the Web 3.0 economy. From 10-14 October 2022 at the Dubai world Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL presents the most empowering curation ever, with seven multi-tech themes experimenting in the metaverse, a decentralised future of the internet, and a sustainable GLOBAL digital economy. The event's record size and continued expansion mirrors the ambitions of the UAE and region's digital transformation, as government ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai with record capacity, accelerating world's digital economyGITEX GLOBAL 2022 will host over 4,500 companies and 100,000 - plus attendees from 170 countries, spanning 26 halls and two million sq. ft., matching the scale of 33 football fields. This global line ...
Cinque startup del Friuli Vg volano alla fiera North Star DubaiLa manifestazione, che si svolgerà dal 10 al 13 ottobre 2022, nasce come evento collaterale all'interno della 42° edizione della Gitex Global, la principale manifestazione fieristica annuale dedicata ... Expo 2020 Dubai: partecipazione collettiva alla Fiera GITEX Future Stars 2021 — Assolombarda Assolombarda
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory BoardJoget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory ...
Abu Dhabi-based G42 to showcase exponential possibilities of AI at Gitex GlobalThis is the first time G42 will appear as an exhibitor at Gitex to demonstrate the breadth of its technology ecosystem.
