As part of its strategy for global growth and the enhancement of internal expertise | focusing on biotech | Olon is delighted to present its two-year plan for investment in the Settimo Torinese Biotech Centre Italy

The plan, worth €30 million, will be implemented over the following two-year period, with the aim of significantly expanding the capacity and expertise of the Settimo Torinese Biotech Hub. The Hub is a highly strategic asset for the Group's global manufacturing network, because, relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, it represents some of the most extensive know – how on microbial fermentation in Europe. The investment will support a structured and focused plan with the aim of expanding capacity and capability to develop and produce therapeutic peptides obtained through Biotechnology.

