As part of its strategy for global growth and the enhancement of internal expertise, focusing on biotech, Olon is delighted to present its two-year plan for investment in the Settimo Torinese Biotech Centre (Italy) (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) MILAN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The plan, worth €30 million, will be implemented over the following two-year period, with the aim of significantly expanding the capacity and expertise of the Settimo Torinese Biotech Hub. The Hub is a highly strategic asset for the Group's global manufacturing network, because, relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, it represents some of the most extensive know – how on microbial fermentation in Europe. The investment will support a structured and focused plan with the aim of expanding capacity and capability to develop and produce therapeutic peptides obtained through Biotechnology. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The plan, worth €30 million, will be implemented over the following two-year period, with the aim of significantly expanding the capacity and expertise of the Settimo Torinese Biotech Hub. The Hub is a highly strategic asset for the Group's global manufacturing network, because, relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, it represents some of the most extensive know – how on microbial fermentation in Europe. The investment will support a structured and focused plan with the aim of expanding capacity and capability to develop and produce therapeutic peptides obtained through Biotechnology. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ITS - 48 - 3 mln per il 2022/2023 : pubblicato il decreto con la ripartizione delle risorse [SCARICA PDF]
Tom Hardy ha partecipato (a sorpresa) a un torneo di Jiu-Jitsu - vincendo tutti i match
Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. : Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas
panicatheworId : @jiindoorii APPARENTLY ITS A PART OF HER RIBBON I CANT JAVDJAJSJSJSJ -
Xendee Integrates UtilityAPI for Easier, Faster and More Precise Energy Load ModelingPart of this process is the gathering of extremely accurate data from the utility which can help ... In addition to this feature, Xendee continues to expand its feature list and talent pool, having ...
Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat's Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software ...We are honored to play a part in this movement." "Looking back now, I'd never made it this far if I ... Seychelles - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is celebrating its fifth ... Parte da Sacrofano l'Open Day tour di Its-Ict Academy - cittadini di twitter http://www.cittadiniditwitter.it/
QUI BOLOGNA - Allenamento mattutino a Casteldebole, Medel rientratoRientrato anche Gary Medel dopo gli impegni col Cile, il Bologna questa mattina ha continuato la preparazione alla partita con la Juventus. Per i rossoblù di Motta lavoro atletico ...
Juventus, Moggi risponde a Zanetti: 'Inter non ha vinto perché era meno forte di noi'Luciano Moggi ha risposto a Zanetti che di recente aveva riacceso le polemiche tra Juventus e Inter sullo scudetto del 1998 ...
part itsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : part its