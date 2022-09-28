Modern Warfare II: la più grande Beta della storia di Call of DutyTHE KING OF FIGHTERS XV - Il DLC TEAM SAMURAI in arrivoMan of Medan e Little Hope - aggiornamento gratuito sulle Console ...NZXT annuncia la nuova scheda madre N7 Z790 ATXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - DISPONIBILE IL CONTENUTO PUMPS N’ HOSESLogitech: arrivano mouse e tastiere 'Designed for Mac'GOOD GAME ITALIA - LE ABILITA' FUORI DAL GIOCOIntel Innovation - presentati i processori Intel Core di tredicesima ...Xbox Wireless Controller nuova variante mimetica Mineral CamoI servizi di SHADOW disponibili anche in ItaliaUltime Blog

As part of its strategy for global growth and the enhancement of internal expertise, focusing on biotech, Olon is delighted to present its two-year plan for investment in the Settimo Torinese Biotech Centre (Italy) (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) MILAN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The plan, worth €30 million, will be implemented over the following two-year period, with the aim of significantly expanding the capacity and expertise of the Settimo Torinese Biotech Hub. The Hub is a highly strategic asset for the Group's global manufacturing network, because, relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, it represents some of the most extensive know – how on microbial fermentation in Europe. The investment will support a structured and focused plan with the aim of expanding capacity and capability to develop and produce therapeutic peptides obtained through Biotechnology. ...
