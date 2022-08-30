Little Rocket Games. Le uscite del terzo quadrimestre (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) Little Rocket Games – È quasi finita l’estate, si ritorna a pieno regime tra studio e/o lavoro… Ansia da routine invernale? Niente paura, la Little Rocket Games ha sfiziosi giochi in uscita, nuovi e grandi ritorni, per far passare a tutti piacevolissime ore incollati ai tavoli! Ecco dunque tutte le novità del terzo quadrimestre Little Rocket Games: SECRET IDENTITY Un divertentissimo party game per indovinare personaggi famosi! In Secret Identity devi indovinare l’identità nascosta dei tuoi avversari mentre cerchi di fargli indovinare la tua. Rappresenta il tuo personaggio al meglio delle tue capacità usando le tue carte Icona, ma ricorda che ad ogni round avrete tutti una nuova identità e le ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022)– È quasi finita l’estate, si ritorna a pieno regime tra studio e/o lavoro… Ansia da routine invernale? Niente paura, laha sfiziosi giochi in uscita, nuovi e grandi ritorni, per far passare a tutti piacevolissime ore incollati ai tavoli! Ecco dunque tutte le novità del: SECRET IDENTITY Un divertentissimo party game per indovinare personaggi famosi! In Secret Identity devi indovinare l’identità nascosta dei tuoi avversari mentre cerchi di fargli indovinare la tua. Rappresenta il tuo personaggio al meglio delle tue capacità usando le tue carte Icona, ma ricorda che ad ogni round avrete tutti una nuova identità e le ...

