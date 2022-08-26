Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera : La spia russa infiltrata per 10 anni in ...Basta col gin tonic: La nonnina schiaffeggia lo steward in aereoAuto a benzina : dal 2035 vendite vietate in CaliforniaBianca Balti rischio un tumore e rimuoverà ovaie e tubeIl giovane Kevin Carraro morto a Castelfranco Veneto in un incidenteNHL 23 RIUNISCE I GIOCATORI CON L'ESPERIENZA Di “THE WORLD OF CHEL”CAPTAIN TSUBASA: La seconda parte del DLC “EPISODIO: RISING STARS è ...Ubisoft svela il potenziale di Skull and Bones su PCSTEELRISING: LA BETA APRE IL 25 AGOSTOBATTLEFIELD 2042 SI SCHIERA A PANAMA NELLA SECONDA STAGIONE: Maestria ...Ultime Blog

Coway Introduces Innovative Air and Water Purifiers for European Homes at IFA 2022

(Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," will unveil its next lineup of home health appliances for the European market at IFA 2022 in September. The trade show, held in Berlin, is the largest of its kind in Europe for consumer electronics and home appliances. Coway is returning to Berlin for the first time since 2019 as IFA returns to in-person events. At this year's IFA, Coway is introducing a total of 22 home health appliances to the European market, including new products with improved performance, design, and convenient usability. The exhibition is also set to showcase next-generation air and Water filtration technologies that make fresh air and clean Water a regular part of ...
