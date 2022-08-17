GWM's First Global Coupe SUV, HAVAL H6 GT Receives Favorable Reviews from Motoring Media (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) - BAODING, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, GWM HAVAL H6 GT, which had been launched in Australia, held its First Media test drive there, with more consumers getting access to its excellent driving experience. HAVAL H6 GT was highly praised by many Media outlets for its head-turning design and smart technology features during the test drive. Multiple authoritative Media were invited to enjoy an in-depth experience of the Coupe, including CarExpert and Carsales. This model adopts the shark bionic aesthetic design to demonstrate its unique sporty appearance to test drivers. The front face is designed with the elements of shark pectoral fins and teeth, and the side adopts the streamlined body and the fastback rear. These details make HAVAL ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
