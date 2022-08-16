WWE: Bobby Lashley scherza con Vince McMahon che non gli ha permesso di lottare in UFC (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) Bobby Lashley ha lavorato duramente per diventare una delle star più credibili della WWE. The Almighty è un due volte WWE Champion e un vero veterano nel mondo del pro wrestling. L’Onnipotente è attualmente lo United States Champion e ha già difeso il suo titolo in diverse occasioni. È anche uno degli atleti più legittimati ad aver combattuto sia nel mondo delle MMA che in quello del wrestling professionistico. Lashley ha un ottimo curriculum nel mondo delle arti marziali, soprattutto nella Strikeforce. In una recente intervista, Bobby ha rivelato che Vince McMahon, in maniera scherzosa, gli ha impedito di competere nell’UFC. Le sue parole “Ho visto l’ultimo evento UFC in cui Vince e Stephanie erano seduti a bordo ring. Ero in tribuna e ho scritto a ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022)ha lavorato duramente per diventare una delle star più credibili della WWE. The Almighty è un due volte WWE Champion e un vero veterano nel mondo del pro wrestling. L’Onnipotente è attualmente lo United States Champion e ha già difeso il suo titolo in diverse occasioni. È anche uno degli atleti più legittimati ad aver combattuto sia nel mondo delle MMA che in quello del wrestling professionistico.ha un ottimo curriculum nel mondo delle arti marziali, soprattutto nella Strikeforce. In una recente intervista,ha rivelato che, in maniera scherzosa, gli ha impedito di competere nell’UFC. Le sue parole “Ho visto l’ultimo evento UFC in cuie Stephanie erano seduti a bordo ring. Ero in tribuna e ho scritto a ...

