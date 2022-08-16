WWE: Bobby Lashley scherza con Vince McMahon che non gli ha permesso di lottare in UFC (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) Bobby Lashley ha lavorato duramente per diventare una delle star più credibili della WWE. The Almighty è un due volte WWE Champion e un vero veterano nel mondo del pro wrestling. L’Onnipotente è attualmente lo United States Champion e ha già difeso il suo titolo in diverse occasioni. È anche uno degli atleti più legittimati ad aver combattuto sia nel mondo delle MMA che in quello del wrestling professionistico. Lashley ha un ottimo curriculum nel mondo delle arti marziali, soprattutto nella Strikeforce. In una recente intervista, Bobby ha rivelato che Vince McMahon, in maniera scherzosa, gli ha impedito di competere nell’UFC. Le sue parole “Ho visto l’ultimo evento UFC in cui Vince e Stephanie erano seduti a bordo ring. Ero in tribuna e ho scritto a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
SUMMERSLAM 2022/ Wrestling WWE: debutti e ritorni. Reigns si conferma 'Tribal Chief'
Paul che proverà a vendicarsi di The Miz mentre Bobby Lashley difenderà lo United States Championship contro Theory. Spazio poi anche al wrestling di coppia con gli Usos a difendere l'Undisputed WWE
WWE Champion Asked Vince If He Could Fight In UFC, Reveals Mr. McMahon's ReactionIn a recent interview, WWE superstar Bobby Lashley revealed that he once asked permission from Vince McMahon to return back to the octagon, to fight in UFC.
