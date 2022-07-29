Empowering Better World with Technology, Hisense and FIFA Create a Perfect Future through Long-term Collaborations (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) QINGDAO, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On July 27th, Dr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., and Franjo Bobinac, Vice President of Hisense International Co., Ltd., were invited to visit and meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and executives at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. This was the first official meeting between Hisense and FIFA, and both organizations had in-depth communication on the Long-term Collaborations and toured around FIFA headquarters. Technology for Better Life, Creating a Perfect Tournament Experience Before FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ kicked off, FIFA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On July 27th, Dr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., and Franjo Bobinac, Vice President of Hisense International Co., Ltd., were invited to visit and meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and executives at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. This was the first official meeting between Hisense and FIFA, and both organizations had in-depth communication on the Long-term Collaborations and toured around FIFA headquarters. Technology for Better Life, Creating a Perfect Tournament Experience Before FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ kicked off, FIFA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Klaviyo Releases Q2 2022 Business Trend RecapKlaviyo remains committed to sharing insights aimed at helping businesses of all sizes better ... empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long - term relationships-at scale. With ...
Vendavo Acquires Market Medium, a Cloud - Based Rebate and Channel Management Solution ProviderVendavo strengthens commercial excellence offering with acquisition of cloud - based rebate and channel management provider, Market Medium, empowering manufacturers and distributors to better plan, accrue, track, and distribute channel incentives across the partner ecosystem. DENVER, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Vendavo, the global market ...
Empowering Better World with Technology, Hisense and FIFA Create a Perfect Future through Long-term CollaborationsDr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., and Franjo Bobinac, Vice President of Hisense International Co., Ltd., were invited to visit and meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino ...
Vendavo Acquires Market Medium, a Cloud-Based Rebate and Channel Management Solution ProviderVendavo strengthens commercial excellence offering with acquisition of cloud-based rebate and channel management provider, Market Medium, empowering manufacturers and distributors to better plan, ...
Empowering BetterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Empowering Better