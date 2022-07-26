Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek cambia idea: “VALORANT? Più difficile di CS: GO” (Di martedì 26 luglio 2022) Con il suo debutto professionale in VALORANT (con il team Sentinels) ormai alle porte, quattro anni dopo il suo ritiro da Counter-Strike, la star di Twitch Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek ha dichiarato che lo sparatutto di Riot Games è un gioco molto più difficile rispetto a CS: GO. Un punto di vista opposto rispetto a quello espresso in passato dallo stesso Shroud. Nel 2020, infatti, il giocatore esports riteneva che VALORANT fosse più facile perché le mappe hanno “meno distrazioni” e il gioco nel complesso richiederebbe un livello di abilità più basso. Tuttavia, dopo essersi immerso nello sparatutto in prima persona di Riot per oltre 1.000 ore in streaming e essersi unito a un team di professionisti, Shroud ha cambiato ...Leggi su esports247
