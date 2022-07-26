Kids Collection di Celly: nuova linea per i più piccoliApex Legends: Caccia presenta la nuova leggenda - VantageEA SPORTS e JUVENTUS annunciano una partnershipIl 10 agosto arriva la prima mostra online del Gioco di Carte ...Sparatoria Los Angeles : almeno 2 mortiMondiali di atletica leggera : 100mt ostacoli, Tobi Amusan stabilisce ...Myanmar : Giustiziati quattro attivistiInfarto in campo : il 20enne Andrea Musiu morto giocando a calcioAlessia Pifferi uccide la piccola Diana : Speriamo resti in carcere ...LeBron James, Rick Sanchez e Morty Smith in arrivo su MultiVersusUltime Blog

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek cambia idea | “VALORANT? Più difficile di CS | GO”

Michael Shroud
Con il suo debutto professionale in VALORANT (con il team Sentinels) ormai alle porte, quattro anni ...

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek cambia idea: “VALORANT? Più difficile di CS: GO” (Di martedì 26 luglio 2022) Con il suo debutto professionale in VALORANT (con il team Sentinels) ormai alle porte, quattro anni dopo il suo ritiro da Counter-Strike, la star di Twitch MichaelShroudGrzesiek ha dichiarato che lo sparatutto di Riot Games è un gioco molto più difficile rispetto a CS: GO. Un punto di vista opposto rispetto a quello espresso in passato dallo stesso Shroud. Nel 2020, infatti, il giocatore esports riteneva che VALORANT fosse più facile perché le mappe hanno “meno distrazioni” e il gioco nel complesso richiederebbe un livello di abilità più basso. Tuttavia, dopo essersi immerso nello sparatutto in prima persona di Riot per oltre 1.000 ore in streaming e essersi unito a un team di professionisti, Shroud ha cambiato ...
