10GW capacity | $450 million output value! Antaisolar expands its industrial park in Fujian | China

(Di lunedì 25 luglio 2022) XIAMEN,, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/On July 4th,successfully held a groundbreaking ceremony in Changtai District, which aims to announce the construction in the second phase of itsofficially begins. Many government officials attended the ceremony. Star Huang, chairman of, made a report on the project. The second phase of the project plans to be completed by the end of 2024, by then the wholeis about to achieve overvalue and is expected to create 1,300 job opportunities.plans an area of 240 acres, to be built in two phases. The first project covers an area ...

The estimated productionof the new Vertex series including upgraded Vertex S and Vertex 580W this year will reach, a figure that is expected to more than double next year. The highly ......its total shipment volume of domestic and exported modules exceeding 2nd place by more than. ... As of the end of 2021, the company's productionfor wafers, cells and modules had reached ...Antaisolar successfully held a groundbreaking ceremony in Changtai District, which aims to announce the construction in the second phase of its industrial park officially begins. Many government ...UK launches world first national subsidy scheme for hydrogen, with a controversial mix of green and blue hydrogen.