Huawei Facilitates Operator Cloud Transformation to Unleash the Value of Connectivity

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Song, President of Huawei Carrier BG Marketing ...

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Peng Song, President of Huawei Carrier BG Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, spoke today about the company's newest plans for Operator Cloud Transformation at the Carrier Cloud Transformation Summit during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week. He explained how Huawei is excited to support these Transformations by helping increase network Value, accelerate service innovation, and optimize telecom operations to Unleash the benefits of Connectivity. Cloud is becoming a crucial part of industrial digital Transformation, and is now considered a key economic factor because of its ability to reshape the economic ...
This solution facilitates agile service innovation and enables real - time service provisioning. Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper - Converged Data Center Network Solution has won industry - wide ...

The solution facilitates agile service innovation and enables real - time service provisioning. Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 has been widely used across industries such as finance, government, large

Peng Song, President of Huawei Carrier BG Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, spoke today about the company's newest plans for operator cloud transformation at the Carrier Cloud Transformation Summit ...

