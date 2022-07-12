(Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - TheGMPthathastheagency - A critical step forto enable the manufacturing of commercial vaccinein its Dundalk facility and supplying the global market for a top-10 pharmaceutical company DUNDALK,, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global leadingContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced that it hasthe GMP...

Pubblicità

A critical step for WuXi Vaccines to enable the manufacturing of commercial vaccine products in its Dundalk facility and supplying the global market for a top-10 pharmaceutical company DUNDALK, ...at 04:00 WuXi Vaccines Received First GMP Certificate of QC Potency Lab from Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority WuXi Vaccines, a global leading vaccines Contract Development and ...