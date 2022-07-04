CGTN | Integration into national development brings new impetus to Hong Kong

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/The value of trade between theSpecial Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Chinese mainland has surged more than sixfold from $50.77 billion to $360.33 billion, an average annual increase of 8.5 percent since the's return to the motherland 25 years ago, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. While integrating itselfthe country's overallhas become an important participant in domestic circulation and a key contributor connecting domestic and intercirculation. By the end of 2021, investment fromthe mainland had topped $1.4 trillion, accounting for 57.6 percent of ...