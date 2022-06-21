FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY AS PART OF HOLCIM

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today,is proud to announce that it is adopting thename and, becoming theEnvelope division of its Solutions &Business Unit.'s iconic, a recognized industry leader in roofing, wall and lining systems, becomes Elevate™, symbolizing's continued commitment to deliver superior quality and innovation with advancedsolutions.'s range ofenvelope solutions includes wall, lining and waterproofing systems for commercial and residential applications. It unites some of the ...