PHARMANUTRA: SIGNING OF THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF AKERN S.R.L. (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) - PISA, Italy, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PHARMANUTRA S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialized in nutritional supplements, based on iron and minerals and medical devices for muscles and joints, is pleased to announce the SIGNING of the contract for the ACQUISITION from Red Lions S.p.A., Jacopo Talluri and Liside S.r.l., of the 100% of AKERN S.r.l. – growing player active in the R&D, production and commercialization of medical devices and software for the monitoring of the body composition through bio-impedance techniques. The ACQUISITION price for the 100% equity shares of AKERN is EUR 12 million, excluding an earn-out to the sellers for a maximum of EUR 3 million linked to EBITDA and gross margin targets for the years 2022, 2023, and ...Leggi su iltempo
PHARMANUTRA: SIGNING OF THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF AKERN S.R.L....- - PharmaNutra S.p. A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialized in nutritional supplements, based on iron and minerals and medical devices for muscles and joints, is pleased to announce the signing ...
