SGI Supports Launch of "Immoral Code" Film Calling for New International Law on Autonomy in Weapons Systems (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) TOKYO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Immoral Code, a 23-minute documentary that raises important questions about how far we are prepared to let machines make decisions of life and death, was Launched for online viewing on May 24. The Film, available at www.ImmoralCode.io, cleverly demonstrates the complexity of human decision-making and the dangers posed by autonomous Weapons that could "decide" who to kill. Immoral Code was produced by Stop Killer Robots, an International coalition of concerned civil society groups. It asks viewers to sign a petition Calling for new International law to regulate Autonomy in Weapons Systems. The Soka ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Immoral Code, a 23-minute documentary that raises important questions about how far we are prepared to let machines make decisions of life and death, was Launched for online viewing on May 24. The Film, available at www.ImmoralCode.io, cleverly demonstrates the complexity of human decision-making and the dangers posed by autonomous Weapons that could "decide" who to kill. Immoral Code was produced by Stop Killer Robots, an International coalition of concerned civil society groups. It asks viewers to sign a petition Calling for new International law to regulate Autonomy in Weapons Systems. The Soka ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
SGI Supports Launch of "Immoral Code" Film Calling for New International Law on Autonomy in Weapons SystemsThe film, available at cleverly demonstrates the complexity of human decision-making and the dangers posed by autonomous weapons that could "decide" who to kill. Immoral Code was produced by Stop ...
Mindset change needed to face rising inflationThe entire world is facing a possible risk of an economic recession and high inflation. To prepare for any severe onslaught, Vietnam needs to think in terms of its own rising inflation and growth rate ...
SGI SupportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SGI Supports