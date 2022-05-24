CybelAngel Announces New SVP of Marketing, Pamela Bartz (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) Bartz to spearhead Marketing initiatives as the company enters rapid growth phase PARIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CybelAngel, the world-leading external digital risk protection platform welcomes Pamela B. Bartz as the Senior Vice President of Marketing. Pamela comes to CybelAngel as a global Marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience driving growth at leading B2B global SaaS, technology and service organisations, sized from start-ups to Global 500 companies. Pamela has a track record of crafting and executing comprehensive, go-to-market growth strategies that transform brands, deliver market differentiation and category leadership. In her new role at CybelAngel, she will oversee ...Leggi su iltempo
