The Last of Us: un rumor ci parla dell’arrivo del remake (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Ultimamente non sono certo stati pochi i rumor sul remake di The Last of Us, di casa Naughty Dog, ma sembra che adesso questo titolo potrebbe diventare finalmente realtà Nonostante il remake di The Last of Us debba essere ancora annunciato in via ufficiale, le numerose “briciole di pane” lasciate sul sentiero hanno fatto sì che molti potessero individuare un potenziale lancio entro la fine del 2022. Probabilmente potrebbe arrivare per le vacanze, ma andiamo a capire un po’ meglio la situazione! The Last of Us: Jeff Grubb torna a parlare del remake E naturalmente chi poteva essere se non il ben noto insider Jeff Grubb, ne abbiamo già parlato ultimamente, a parlare del remake di The ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Ultimamente non sono certo stati pochi isuldi Theof Us, di casa Naughty Dog, ma sembra che adesso questo titolo potrebbe diventare finalmente realtà Nonostante ildi Theof Us debba essere ancora annunciato in via ufficiale, le numerose “briciole di pane” lasciate sul sentiero hanno fatto sì che molti potessero individuare un potenziale lancio entro la fine del 2022. Probabilmente potrebbe arrivare per le vacanze, ma andiamo a capire un po’ meglio la situazione! Theof Us: Jeff Grubb torna are delE naturalmente chi poteva essere se non il ben noto insider Jeff Grubb, ne abbiamo giàto ultimamente, are deldi The ...

Advertising

giroditalia : ?? LAST KM / STAGE 1??2? ?? After more than 200 kilometres, there is only one spot on the top step of the podium… - AstroSamantha : Happy Monday from space! Were you lucky enough to be able to see the lunar eclipse last night? We were! / Buon lune… - GoalItalia : The last dance ?? È il giorno dell'ultima partita allo Stadium di @chiellini: emozioni pure ???? #JuveLazio - Sfizio932 : RT @goddess_cele: Trascorrendo l'ultimo giorno dell'anno in quarantena assieme a mezza Italia. I miei piedi necessitano un massaggio?? Spen… - crociangelini : RT @MaranAlessandro: Sullo Spiegel, Christoph Reuter e Julian Busch ricordano ai lettori la disperazione degli afgani. Escaping the Taliban… -