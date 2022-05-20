Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...GeForce RTX Serie 30 a prezzi convenienti grazie alla campagna Pronte ...Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Disponibile il secondo DLC F1 22 aggiunge aggiornamenti ai circuiti per rispecchiare le ...Outright Games: quattro nuovi giochi per bambini e famiglieThe Sims 4 - il kit Moonlight Chic e il kit Little Campers ...Batman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi l’esclusiva Comic EditionUltime Blog

Qoocam EGO 3D Camera Snaps Open a New Video Dimension for Content Creators

Qoocam EGO
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao, a pioneer in VR technology, is excited to ...

zazoom
Commenta
Qoocam EGO 3D Camera Snaps Open a New Video Dimension for Content Creators (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Kandao, a pioneer in VR technology, is excited to announce the launch of its Qoocam EGO: the world's first 3D Camera to offer instant playback, editing and sharing. On the heels of a smash-hit crowdfund campaign on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, The Qoocam EGO delivers a complete, true-to-life 3D experience. It offers a thrilling, cutting-edge way for anyone – from professional Creators to casual photographers – to capture, edit and share their memories in a vivid new Dimension. The Qoocam EGO was recently the honoured recipient of the iF Design Award for its outstanding differentiation and innovation. Its capabilities, design, and impact have been highly praised by critics as well. Industry-leading Video quality and innovative ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Qoocam EGO 3D Camera Snaps Open a New Video Dimension for Content Creators

Kandao, a pioneer in VR technology, is excited to announce the launch of its QooCam EGO: the world's first 3D camera to offer instant playback, editing and sharing. On the heels of a smash-hit ...

Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.: Qoocam EGO 3D Camera Snaps Open a New Video Dimension for Content Creators

Kandao, a pioneer in VR technology, is excited to announce the launch of its QooCam EGO: the world's first 3D camera to offer instant playback, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Qoocam EGO
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Qoocam EGO Qoocam Camera Snaps Open Video