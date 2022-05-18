Apex Legends Mobile è disponibile su iOS e AndroidAl via la Virtual Arena di ProGaming ItaliaArriva il manga di Pokémon UNITEJamiroquai entra in The Sandbox e il metaverso si colora di note funkyChi ha diritto Bonus 200 euro? Ecco come calcolare il redditoCommissione Esteri del Senato : Stefania Craxi eletta presidenteMini PC Intel Windows10 OS Quad Core 64 bit Sconto e Offertadevolo presenta il Magic 2 WiFi 6 Mesh Kit di nuova generazioneCannabis light: questi, gli usi e i benefici nella vita quotidianaCome fidelizzare la propria clientela?Ultime Blog

Other Spaces 2: al via le iscrizioni per il laboratorio sulla spazialità che si terrà al Centro Luigi Pecci (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Al via le iscrizioni per Other Spaces 2, il laboratorio sulla spazialità organizzato dall'Associazione Red Shoes insieme al Centro Luigi Pecci di Prato e al Premio Solinas; tra gli eventi una masterclass di Michelangelo Frammartino aperta al pubblico. Al via le iscrizioni per la seconda edizione di Other Spaces, laboratorio sulla spazialità organizzato dall'Associazione Red Shoes - Educational che si svolgerà a giugno (17-18-19) e a ottobre (19-20-21). La novità più importante riguarda il nuovo partner, il Centro per l'arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci di Prato, che, insieme al nostro ...
