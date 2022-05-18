Other Spaces 2: al via le iscrizioni per il laboratorio sulla spazialità che si terrà al Centro Luigi Pecci (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Al via le iscrizioni per Other Spaces 2, il laboratorio sulla spazialità organizzato dall'Associazione Red Shoes insieme al Centro Luigi Pecci di Prato e al Premio Solinas; tra gli eventi una masterclass di Michelangelo Frammartino aperta al pubblico. Al via le iscrizioni per la seconda edizione di Other Spaces, laboratorio sulla spazialità organizzato dall'Associazione Red Shoes - Educational che si svolgerà a giugno (17-18-19) e a ottobre (19-20-21). La novità più importante riguarda il nuovo partner, il Centro per l'arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci di Prato, che, insieme al nostro ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Al via leper2, ilorganizzato dall'Associazione Red Shoes insieme aldi Prato e al Premio Solinas; tra gli eventi una masterclass di Michelangelo Frammartino aperta al pubblico. Al via leper la seconda edizione diorganizzato dall'Associazione Red Shoes - Educational che si svolgerà a giugno (17-18-19) e a ottobre (19-20-21). La novità più importante riguarda il nuovo partner, ilper l'arte contemporaneadi Prato, che, insieme al nostro ...

