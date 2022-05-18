Atradius: Australian businesses battle high levels of unpaid debt (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) - Atradius Payment Practices Barometer highlights importance of strategic credit management in the Australian market SYDNEY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
According to the latest edition of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer for Australia, high levels of unpaid debt prompt stronger credit controls among Australian businesses as they battle it out for survival in a competitive market. Several major concerns for the future are spelled out by the results of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer Survey for Australia in what is a period of severe economic flux. These include the prospect of rising global oil prices and inflation, along with uncertainty about the ongoing pandemic. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
According to the latest edition of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer for Australia, high levels of unpaid debt prompt stronger credit controls among Australian businesses as they battle it out for survival in a competitive market. Several major concerns for the future are spelled out by the results of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer Survey for Australia in what is a period of severe economic flux. These include the prospect of rising global oil prices and inflation, along with uncertainty about the ongoing pandemic. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Drive in tamponi: da lunedì 17 apre nuovo sito al Maas, sostituirà via Forcile siciliareport.it
Atradius: Australian businesses battle high levels of unpaid debtAtradius Payment Practices Barometer highlights importance of strategic credit management in the Australian market SYDNEY, May 17, 2022 ...
Atradius N.V.: Atradius: Australian businesses battle high levels of unpaid debtAtradius Payment Practices Barometer highlights importance of strategic credit management in the Australian market SYDNEY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest edition of ...
Atradius AustralianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Atradius Australian