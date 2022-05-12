Celly CLICKTRACKPRO RecensioneNOVITÀ SU CALL OF DUTY: PROJECT AURORABologna Game Farm, si gioca!Esplorazioni Pokémon Super andrà in onda in tutto il mondo Kingston Fury Renegade PS5 RecensioneIn Cina aereo prende fuoco : Almeno 40 feritiUccide la madre 90enne soffocandola e poi si impiccaGuerra Ucraina : Processo per crimini di guerra per soldato russoTenta di violentarla e lei lo uccide con una mossa di jiu jitsuBattlegrounds: Lobby Legends celebra la festa di Noblegarden questo ...Ultime Blog

Dynamite 11.05.22 Owen Hart Tournament, follie nel main event e molto altro ancora (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Un caloroso saluto ai lettori di ZW, anche stavolta siamo super carichi per un nuovo episodio di Dynamite. Quest’oggi ci troviamo a Long Island, New York, nella cornice della UBS Arena e ci aspetta uno show a dir poco scoppiettante: assisteremo all’inizio della fase eliminatoria dell’Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, il titolo FTW sarà in palio e moltissimo altro ancora. ‘It’s All About The Boom’, risuona la musica di Adam Cole e ciò vuol dire che siamo pronti all’azione in ring. Il membro dell’Undisputed Elite affronterà Dax Harwood nell’incontro valevole per i quarti di finale del torneo dedicato alla memoria di Owen Hart. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, quarti di finale: Adam Cole vs. Dax ...
