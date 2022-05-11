XGIMI Elfin - un milione di dispositivi vendutiSmartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S con fotocamera professionale Sconto ...Monopattino Elettrico Ripiegabile Segway Ninebot Sconto e OffertaPC Portatile Notebook Intel Celeron Jumper 13,3 Pollici Sconto e ...Previsioni Meteo : l'estate arriva anticipo con temperature fino a 30 ...Apple non li produrrà mai più iPodShireen Abu Akleh : Giornalista uccisa in diretta in CisgiordaniaXperia 10 IV: nuovo smartphone ultraleggero ad alta autonomiaNuovo Xperia 1 IV: l'asso nella manica per la creazione di contenutiPro + e Soft Cable sono i nuovi cavi Cellularline ad alte performanceUltime Blog

Cirrus Nexus Introduces Industry-First Carbon Reduction Tool for Cloud Operations

Cirrus Nexus TrueCarbon will help companies accomplish ESG objectives and apply a sustainability lens ...

Cirrus Nexus Introduces Industry-First Carbon Reduction Tool for Cloud Operations (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Cirrus Nexus TrueCarbon will help companies accomplish ESG objectives and apply a sustainability lens to Cloud Operations NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Cirrus Nexus, an A.I.-driven Cloud management platform, today announced the launch of Cirrus Nexus TrueCarbon, a product that empowers organizations to get a holistic view of the Carbon emissions associated with their Cloud Operations, assign a tangible cost to Carbon, and execute changes in real time within the platform. TrueCarbon provides Cloud service provider-agnostic Tools to measure, monitor, and reduce ...
Cirrus Nexus launches AI-based cloud carbon reduction tool

Cloud management company Cirrus Nexus has launched a tool which gives organizations a view of the carbon emissions associated with the cloud operations. TrueCarbon, a development of the company's ...
