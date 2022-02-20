Rumor Patrol! Did Tom Holland Buy a House With GF Zendaya?

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022)and Tom. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/ShutterstockKeys, please? Tomsaid he can’t wait to get the keys to his new home after reading reports that he bought afor himself and— especially since the Spider-Man actor never paid for a new home.and Tom’s Relationship Timeline Read article During an appearance on LiveKelly and Ryan on Friday, February 18, the Uncharted star said he gets a kick out of hearing some of the more “outrageous”s about himself. The most recent story resulted in many congratulatory calls thathad to awkwardly reject. “I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a newin South ...