L.A. Moviegoers Have to Be Vaccinated. Why Not Oscar Attendees? (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) To go out to a movie in Los Angeles, patrons must show proof of COVID vaccination. The same applies for sitting in a restaurant or going to a gym or getting a haircut. When Hollywood’s brightest stars gather for the Academy Awards on March 27, they will not face a vaccine requirement. But the same L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moviegoers Have
SONY PICTURES' "SPIDER - MAN?: NO WAY HOME" SETS BOX OFFICE RECORDS IN CJ 4DPLEX'S SUPER PREMIUM SCREENX4DX provides moviegoers with a multi - sensory cinema - going experience, allowing audiences to ... Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own ...
SONY PICTURES' "SPIDER - MAN?: NO WAY HOME" SETS BOX OFFICE RECORDS IN CJ 4DPLEX'S SUPER PREMIUM SCREENX4DX provides moviegoers with a multi - sensory cinema - going experience, allowing audiences to ... Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own ...
L.A. Moviegoers Have to Be Vaccinated. Why Not Oscar Attendees?Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Queen Elizabeth Not Symptomatic The Academy confirmed on Wednesday that attendees will have the option to show a recent negative COVID test instead.
Berlinale opens, pared down but with audiences Berlinale opens, pared down but with audiencesCinemas will only be half-filled, and moviegoers will be required to show proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19, as well as a booster shot or a negative test. And they will have to ...
Moviegoers HaveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moviegoers Have