AEW: Jeff Hardy debutta mercoledì? Un indizio arriva da Isaiah Kassidy (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) mercoledì sera a Dynamite si terrà il primo dei diversi match che consentiranno alla All Elite Wrestling di mettere in piedi il “Face The Revolution match”, un ladder match a più uomini. Tra i papabili c’è Isaiah Kassidy, che attende di scoprire il suo avversario. Avversario che secondo rumors sempre più insistenti dovrebbe essere Jeff Hardy. Lo stesso membro dei Private Party ha lasciato qualche indizio, dovuto anche ai problemi che il team sta avendo con il manager Matt Hardy. Il tweet di Kassidy I was good, but Sammy was better on Friday. Respect g. But aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good ?By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHardyBRAND. I gotta get ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Jeff Hardy debutta mercoledì? Un indizio arriva da Isaiah Kassidy - - TSOWrestling : #IsiahKassidy potrebbe aver già capito chi sarà il suo avversario ad #AEWDynamite! #TSOS // #TSOW // #AEW - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Gli Young Bucks suggeriscono l'arrivo di Jeff Hardy con una nuova bio su Twitter - - TSOWrestling : Gli Young Bucks senza giri di parole e con una presa in giro alla #WWE #TSOW #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un'ipotesi di come potrebbe essere Jeff Hardy il misterioso atleta di #AEWDynamite che debutterà dalla Forbidden Do… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Jeff
SURVIVOR SERIES 2021/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: RAW contro Smackdown!... Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley ed Austin Theory se la vedranno con Jeff Hardy, King ... FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page! Attesa pure per le ...
SURVIVOR SERIES 2021/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: RAW contro Smackdown!... Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley ed Austin Theory se la vedranno con Jeff Hardy, King ... FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page! Attesa pure per le ...
- AEW: Gli Young Bucks suggeriscono l’arrivo di Jeff Hardy con una nuova bio su Twitter Zona Wrestling
- Young Bucks vogliono Jeff Hardy in AEW The Shield Of Sports
- Importanti atleti AEW rilasciano indizi sull'arrivo di Jeff Hardy nella compagnia World Wrestling
- AEW/WWE: Matt Hardy svela i suoi sentimenti nei confronti di Vince McMahon SpazioWrestling.it
- Jeff e Matt Hardy riformano gli Hardy Boyz Tuttowrestling
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Importanti atleti AEW rilasciano indizi sull'arrivo di Jeff Hardy nella compagniaNegli ultimi mesi, la WWE è andata a licenziare ancora una volta numerosi atleti, mettendo mano ai suoi roster in maniera importante, per aumentare i suoi ricavi netti sul fatturato e per andare a ...
Isiah Kassidy Teases Jeff Hardy’s AEW DebutJeff Hardy did not leave WWE on the best of terms. While his brother, Matt Hardy, who was also of WWE superstar, has found a new home with AEW, it seems ...
AEW JeffSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Jeff