Manchester City | pronti due rinnovi fino al 2027

Manchester City
Il Manchester City sarebbe pronto a chiudere il rinnovi di Phil Foden, 21enne attaccante inglese, e ...

Il Manchester City sarebbe pronto a chiudere il rinnovi di Phil Foden, 21enne attaccante inglese, e Rodri, 25enne centrocampista spagnolo.
Falli, rimesse, cambi: in A si gioca troppo poco. E quel record in Genoa - Udinese...

... ci accorgiamo che in ben quattro tornei su cinque le squadre con un tempo effettivo più alto sono le prime in classifica: Psg (Francia), Bayern Monaco (Germania), Manchester City (Inghilterra) e ...

Manchester City, il punto sul rinnovo di Guardiola

Commenta per primo La dirigenza del Manchester City sarebbe pronta a discutere del rinnovo di Pep Guardiola . I Citizens vorrebbe trattenere ancora per molto tempo il tecnico spagnolo e allungare il contratto in scadenza nel 2023. A ...
3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after their 4-1 defeat at Man City

Fulham missed out on a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Things initially started well for Fulham ...

Era of 'top four' means the 'great cup team' has been another facet of mythology consigned to history

Not that you’d have guessed it from the scenes in Manchester. “Even in ’79, when we got back to the train station, we got an open-top bus to the city centre,” former United goalkeeper Gary Bailey says ...
