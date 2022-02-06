Advertising

Futbollista10 : @ViolaPioggia @SpudFNVPN ma che cazzo ha mollato l’Inter alla seconda sconfitta stagionale, le stesse di Real Madri… - sportli26181512 : Manchester City: pronti due rinnovi fino al 2027: Il Manchester City sarebbe pronto a chiudere il rinnovi di Phil F… - JedHemlock : @Claudia_CIau Se giochi contro una squadra di macellai di terza categoria, a cui è consentito di fare di tutto, anc… - SevenValaw : RT @deliux9: A quelli che si stanno cagando sotto intravedendo ora scenari apocalittici in Campionato dico che non eravamo e non siamo il M… - ChilizNederland : RT @Lukasz82913980: #socios #bemorethanafan Fa clCup Manchester City - Fulham -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City

TUTTO mercato WEB

... ci accorgiamo che in ben quattro tornei su cinque le squadre con un tempo effettivo più alto sono le prime in classifica: Psg (Francia), Bayern Monaco (Germania),(Inghilterra) e ...Commenta per primo La dirigenza delsarebbe pronta a discutere del rinnovo di Pep Guardiola . I Citizens vorrebbe trattenere ancora per molto tempo il tecnico spagnolo e allungare il contratto in scadenza nel 2023. A ...Fulham missed out on a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Things initially started well for Fulham ...Not that you’d have guessed it from the scenes in Manchester. “Even in ’79, when we got back to the train station, we got an open-top bus to the city centre,” former United goalkeeper Gary Bailey says ...