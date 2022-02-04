Apex Legends: Ribellione - incontra Mad Maggie - TrailerGRID LEGENDS - DRIFT, MULTIPLAYER HOP-IN, RAMPE, BOOST E MOLTOCome app e software cambieranno il nostro modo di vivere nei prossimi ...RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaUltime Blog

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based global power equipment and floorcare & ...

TTI Increasingly Excited about 2022 (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022)

Hong Kong-based global power equipment and floorcare & cleaning company Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY); We are pleased to announce that we are Increasingly Excited about our momentum for 2022. Given the market's recent focus on inflation and the potential for interest rate hikes and supply chain bottlenecks, we are delighted to report that we remain on track with our internal performance targets for the first half of 2022. Based on our exciting innovative new product rollouts across all business units, aggressive investment in sales and marketing and our disciplined supply chain management and productivity initiatives, we are confident we will be able to deliver another year of ...
