Love is in the Air Anticipazioni 2 febbraio 2022 | Eda e Serkan esagerano | Kiraz delusa

Scopriamo insieme cosa rivelano le Anticipazioni della Puntata di Love is in the Air in onda su Canale5. ...

Love is in the Air Anticipazioni 2 febbraio 2022: Eda e Serkan esagerano, Kiraz delusa (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Scopriamo insieme cosa rivelano le Anticipazioni della Puntata di Love is in the Air in onda su Canale5. Eda e Serkan danno battaglia a Piril ed Engin, creando forti tensioni.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR, anticipazioni dal 7 all'11 febbraio 2022

Anticipazioni settimanali puntate Love is in the air da lunedì 7 a venerdì 11 febbraio 2022 Eda, dopo aver scoperto che Kemal è il vero padre di Serkan, convince Aydan a parlargliene di persona ma, quando Serkan apprende la notizia, ...
