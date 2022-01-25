CLASE AZUL UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) New IDENTITY to Reflect the Company's Purpose, Culture, and Expanded Offerings as the BRAND Turns 25. GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CLASE AZUL, Mexico's first luxury spirits BRAND and creator of CLASE AZUL Tequila and CLASE AZUL Mezcal, has announced its new BRAND IDENTITY: CLASE AZUL Mexico. Formerly known as CLASE AZUL Spirits, the change will happen on January 25, 2022—part of a year-long 25th anniversary celebration that will mark the beginning of a new era for the BRAND in terms of products and experiences. The new BRAND IDENTITY was announced today by founder ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CLASE AZUL DESVELA NUEVA IDENTIDAD DE MARCAComo una marca de propiedad y operación totalmente mexicana, 'Clase Azul México' representa nuestro origen y quiénes somos, explicó el fundador y consejero delegado Arturo Lomelí. Seguiremos ofreciend ...
