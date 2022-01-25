Obbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Presidente Biden : con leader Ue sosterremo UcrainaSaman Abbas : lo zio Danish Hasnain negaApex Legends trascina Mad Maggie nella mischiaViaggio d’affari in Australia: richiedi il visto giustoUltime Blog

BLOCKCHANCE2021 | Blockchain leaves the hype behind

- HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2,000 Blockchain enthusiasts came together in ...

BLOCKCHANCE2021: Blockchain leaves the hype behind (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022)

Over 2,000 Blockchain enthusiasts came together in Hamburg at BLOCKCHANCE 2021 to take stock and talk about the future of Blockchain. As cryptostars Joseph Lubin, Michael Saylor, Justin Sun, Raoul Pal, and Fabian Vogelsteller provided insights, it became clear that Blockchain no longer is a hype but is becoming established in businesses and society. Six topics stood out in over 120 presentations at the conference: The future is Web3, NFTs and DAOs Web3 continues to expand, driven by the boom in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the development of Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs). "DAO-tools will enable democratic participation, while keeping efficient financial management structures," says Max Hartmann, Head of Consulting at BLOCKCHANCE. Integration ...
