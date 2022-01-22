Pratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareAnticipo Serie A : Verona - Bologna 2-1Birmania : condannati a morte 2 attivistiIncidente nel Materano : morti 3 giovaniOfferte Fibra Ottica: Cosa Valutare Prima Di AbbonarsiPokémon UNITE - arriva Trevenant e un aggiornamento J MASKS: EROI DELLA NOTTE disponibile per PS5 e Xbox Series XUltime Blog

Overwatch | Houston Outlaws ufficializza Choi “MER1T” Tae-min

Dopo una stagione davvero positiva, c’è molta curiosità tra gli addetti ai lavori e ovviamente tra gli ...

zazoom
Commenta
Overwatch, Houston Outlaws ufficializza Choi “MER1T” Tae-min (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Dopo una stagione davvero positiva, c’è molta curiosità tra gli addetti ai lavori e ovviamente tra gli appassionati di esports sul team degli Houston Outlaws, più che altro per capire se l’organizzazione riuscirà a mantenersi su certi livelli. Proprio in questi giorni il team sta cercando di completare il suo roster con alcuni importanti tasselli. Nelle scorse ora è arrivata l’ufficialità dell’ingaggio del DPS ChoiMER1T” Tae-min, che si unirà quindi agli Outlaws in vista della stagione 2022. #OutlawsNation, please welcome @MER1T ow to H-Town (pending League approval)! We are excited to have him join the squad and hold down hitscan for us in his #OWL Rookie season! Also, we send a special thanks to @O2Blast OW for allowing MER1T to join the ...
Leggi su esports247
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Overwatch Houston

La variante Delta manda in fumo i progetti per i live della Overwatch League: finali di Los Angeles cancellate!  Powned.it

MER1T joins the Houston Outlaws

O2 Blast hitscan DPS Choi “MER1T” Tae-min will be joining the Outlaws for the 2022 season, the team announced today . MER1T has a history in the Overwatch Contenders Korea scene spanning several years ...

Jake reveals future Overwatch Experimental Creator Card details

Tiny Bastion, boosted Hanzo, and a new Echo passive are some highlights players can expect. The post Jake reveals future Overwatch Experimental Creator Card details appeared first on Dot Esports.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Overwatch Houston
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Overwatch Houston Overwatch Houston Outlaws ufficializza Choi