Overwatch, Houston Outlaws ufficializza Choi “MER1T” Tae-min (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Dopo una stagione davvero positiva, c’è molta curiosità tra gli addetti ai lavori e ovviamente tra gli appassionati di esports sul team degli Houston Outlaws, più che altro per capire se l’organizzazione riuscirà a mantenersi su certi livelli. Proprio in questi giorni il team sta cercando di completare il suo roster con alcuni importanti tasselli. Nelle scorse ora è arrivata l’ufficialità dell’ingaggio del DPS Choi “MER1T” Tae-min, che si unirà quindi agli Outlaws in vista della stagione 2022. #OutlawsNation, please welcome @MER1T ow to H-Town (pending League approval)! We are excited to have him join the squad and hold down hitscan for us in his #OWL Rookie season! Also, we send a special thanks to @O2Blast OW for allowing MER1T to join the ...Leggi su esports247
