EcoFlow Launches the DELTA Pro, its Pioneering Portable Power Station, in Europe (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) As the sixth most-funded project ever in the history of Kickstarter, the DELTA Pro broke records to raise over €10.6 million PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EcoFlow, a Portable Power and renewable energy solutions company, has launched the industry-leading DELTA Pro Portable home battery in Europe. Originally a Kickstarter campaign, it smashed records to become the most-funded tech project at the time and still ranks sixth among all projects to date. With a base capacity of 3.6kWh and expandable to 25kWh, the DELTA Pro is the industry's first Portable home battery and can provide multiple days' worth of backup energy to families in the case of emergencies. In September 2021, EcoFlow ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
