TRUE MOTHERS: riflessione sulla maternità della giapponese (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Esce al cinema dal 13 gennaio, distribuito da Kitchen Film, “TRUE MOTHERS”, lungometraggio scritto e diretto da Naomi Kawase (Suzaku, Le ricette della signora Toku; Futatsume no mado; Mogari no mori). “TRUE MOTHERS” andrà agli Oscar? liberamente ispirato al romanzo ‘Asa ga Kuru‘ di Mizuki Tsujimura. ‘TRUE MOTHERS‘ è stato scelto nel 2020 per rappresentare il Giappone ai Premi Oscar. Cast artistico e Leggi su periodicodaily
