How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ Guest Column

How Archbishop
I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw ...

Mondo: Moscow Patriarchate has established two dioceses and an exarchate in Africa

First, the Moscow Patriarchate wishes to demonstrate how far it will go if other Local Orthodox ... 100 HEARD: Report of the Deputy Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations, Archbishop ...

Mondo: Russia and Pope Francis & other news

With respect to such a trip, the Metropolitan stated that he did not know how much would be ... Archbishop Simon of Brussels and Belgium [part of the Moscow Patriarchate's Exarchate of Western Europe] ...

Desmond Tutu: Archbishop's body lies in state in 'cheapest coffin available'

Hundreds of mourners stood in long queues on Thursday, some singing, others carrying flowers and writing on tribute books in memory of Tutu - who requested to be buried in a cheap coffin and didn't ...

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

