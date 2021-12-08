And Just Like That, quando e dove vedere i primi episodi del revival di Sex and the City (Di mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021) Il nuovo capitolo dell'iconica serie TV arriva nel nostro Paese in contemporanea con l'esordio ufficiale negli Stati Uniti Leggi su vanityfair (Di mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021) Il nuovo capitolo dell'iconica serie TV arriva nel nostro Paese in contemporanea con l'esordio ufficiale negli Stati Uniti

Advertising

RetailAggregate : RT @sarahhalzack: We are all Paula Sanguino - sarahhalzack : We are all Paula Sanguino - Daks_Disciple : @Im_Just_Drayson And Osa! - clucklefucks : @CrunchyMuffs L bozo can’t be me ahahahahahahhahahahahahhaahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahahahahahhaha I just ha… - VanityFairIt : Mentre torna a vestire i panni del suo personaggio storico nel reboot And Just Like That, Chris Noth ha attaccato (… -