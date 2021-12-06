Hasbro Monopoly Disney Villains Edition gioco bambini regalo Natale ...Massaggiatore per Piedi Portatile Stimolatore Muscolare Salute e cura ...JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoUltime Blog

Keith Lee lascia i fan perplessi dopo un post criptico con Brock Lesnar

Keith Lee
Keith Lee è stato assente dalla WWE per un bel po’ di mesi. A causa di ciò, molti fan hanno ...

Keith Lee è stato assente dalla WWE per un bel po' di mesi. A causa di ciò, molti fan hanno iniziato a preoccuparsi del suo status nella compagnia. Lee alla fine è tornato e ha dichiarato che ha approvato la strategia di Vince McMahon per il suo personaggio. Sfortunatamente però, Keith è stato tra le diverse Superstar della federazione licenziate di recente. Subito dopo il suo rilascio, Keith ha chiarito che la gimmick del Bearcat non era affatto una sua idea. post criptico Recentemente, Keith Lee ha utilizzato il suo Instagram per caricare un post di difficile comprensione. La foto postata è con Brock Lesnar ma non vi è alcuna didascalia, il che ha lasciato i fan ...
