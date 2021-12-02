Usabilità mobile : come ottimizzarlaTomzon Drone per Bambini LED Colorati Giochi e giocattoli -25% Sconti ...DELECHEF Frullatore Immersione Mixer Cucina Multifunzione -30% Sconti ...Freddy Mercury Funko Pop! Vinyl Rocks Queen -43% Sconti e OfferteGiochi PlayStation Plus di dicembre annunciati SIE Italia e Cinecitta` Game Hub supportarno l'industria videoludica ...ASUS ROG annuncia le periferiche di gioco Moonlight WhiteTHE SIMS 4 - TROVA LE TUE MOLTE PERSONALITA’ CON BRETMAN ROCKNatale con Kingston TechnologyAlexa, fammi parlare con Babbo NataleUltime Blog

CGTN | Peng Liyuan sends message to Linfen Red Ribbon School students on World AIDS Day

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the ...

CGTN: Peng Liyuan sends message to Linfen Red Ribbon School students on World AIDS Day (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) - BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the World Health Organization (WHO)'s goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, sent a video message to the students of the Linfen Red Ribbon School in north China'sShanxi Province at an event marking the 34th World AIDS Day on Wednesday. The School provides education for children living with HIV. It celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding this year. Peng recalled the warm moments she has spent with the teachers and students at the School over the past decade and encouraged the students to continue to share ...
Caso Peng e propaganda cinese. Efficacia e dubbi sulla censura

Mareike Ohlberg , senior follow del German Marshall Fund, ha scritto su Twitter che il tweet di Cgtn su Peng è "un buon esempio della fusione di incompetenza e arroganza autoritaria nella ...

UNA FAMOSA TENNISTA SPARISCE PER AVER CRITICATO IL REGIME CINESE (POI RIAPPARE, MA...)

O DAL REGIME? L'emittente televisiva statale cinese, CGTN, ha poi rilasciato un'e - mail, sostenendo che fosse stata scritta da Peng, dopo che le preoccupazioni per la sua sicurezza avevano iniziato ...
L'Opinione delle Libertà  L'Opinione

Le Olimpiadi cinesi “prive di morale”

La scomparsa avvenuta questo mese della star del tennis Peng Shuai ha indotto molte persone in tutto il mondo a mettere in discussione lo svolgimento ...

Caso Peng e propaganda cinese. Efficacia e dubbi sulla censura

La scomparsa della tennista cinese ha suscitato interesse anche nell’Organizzazione delle Nazioni Unite e nel governo degli Stati Uniti ...
