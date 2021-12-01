Alexa, fammi parlare con Babbo NataleNatale 2021 alternativo con giochi da tavolo e videogamesDreams - aggiornamento rende creazione piu` facileKnockout City nella stagione 4 arrivano gli alieni Hunting Simulator 2 è ora disponibile su StadiaNHL 22 - nuovo abbigliamento streetwear STAPLE e Sherwood Hockey Warzone Pacific: la nuova mappa Caldera arriva l'8 dicembreStarfield - Nel campo stellare: una ricerca incessanteFarming Simulator 22: già vendute più di 1,5 milioni di copie in una ...Gli hard disk si estingueranno? Per Toshiba decisamente noUltime Blog

TEMSA' s Environmentally Friendly Buses Increase In Number On Israel' s Roads

- ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA's Environmentally Friendly E6 diesel engine LF12 ...

TEMSA's Environmentally Friendly Buses Increase In Number On Israel's Roads (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) - ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

TEMSA's Environmentally Friendly E6 diesel engine LF12 model will be on Roads of Israel. Having delivered 48 vehicles to Dalhom Motors, one of Israel's largest operators, TEMSA has included a total of 83 TEMSA-branded vehicles in the company's fleet, with the last dispatch, within a year.     TEMSA that undersigns important deliveries with its export move in the European market continues its growth in different geographies as well. With the mass transportation systems it has developed, TEMSA keeps on offering the vehicles that are most suitable for the customer needs to the markets both domestically and abroad. TEMSA's Environmentally ...
