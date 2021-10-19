BSB | crowdfunding for Cedric Bloch after his accident at Snetterton

(Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) Last month, during a British Supersport practice at, 33 - year oldwas unfortunately involved in a serious. When the brakes on his Kawasaki malfunctioned, he fell and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BSB crowdfunding

Money.it

for 150,000 pounds Bloch's family has set up acampaign on the GoFundMe ... How can we forget multipletitle winner Shane Byrne, whose career came to an end after a crash ...for 150,000 pounds Bloch's family has set up acampaign on the GoFundMe ... How can we forget multipletitle winner Shane Byrne, whose career came to an end after a crash ...