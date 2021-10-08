Ziff Davis, Inc. Completes Separation of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Ziff Davis, Inc. ('Ziff Davis') (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ZD) announced today that it has completed the previously announced Separation of its Consensus business into an independent, publicly traded company. The new company, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. ('Consensus'), ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc. Completes Separation of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Ziff Davis, Inc. ('Ziff Davis') (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ZD) announced today that it has completed the previously announced separation of its Consensus business into an independent,...
Ault Global Holdings' Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Seth Murdoch Appointed as Chief Financial OfficerContacts IR@AultGlobal.com or 1 - 888 - 753 - 2235 Articoli correlati Ziff Davis, Inc. Completes Separation of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Business Wire Business Wire - 8 Ottobre 2021 NEW YORK - -...
Codacons contro Fedez: sotto accusa la raccolta fondi per i lavoratori dello spettacolo Mashable Italia
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Completes Separation from Ziff Davis, Inc.Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”), a leading provider of secure information-delivery services, announced today that it has completed its previously announced separation into an independent ...
Ziff DavisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ziff Davis