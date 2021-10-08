Ziff Davis | Inc Completes Separation of Consensus Cloud Solutions | Inc

(Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, Inc. ('') (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ZD) announced today that it has completed the previously announcedof itsbusiness into an independent, publicly traded company. The new company,, Inc. (''), ...

Contacts IR@AultGlobal.com or 1 - 888 - 753 - 2235