(Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) Unfortunately, the typical Service Supply chain today is a web of disconnected, manual processes ... 'Agora Recover makes it easier to recover the inventory that matters most and provides new Digital ...
OnProcess Launches OnProcess Agora™ a New Digital Platform that Improves the Performance, Efficiency and Sustainability of Service Supply ChainsOnProcess Technology, Inc., a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the general availability of its new cloud-based technology platform, OnProcess Agora™ ...
