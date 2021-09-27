Deborah McIntosh, Alex Walton to Lead WME Independent (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton will Lead WME Independent, a new division of WME that will handle domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services. Both were most recently at Endeavor Content, which WME’s parent company Endeavor Holdings is selling a majority stake in as part of a settlement agreement with the Writers L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Deborah McIntosh
Fotografia Transfigurativa: libro fotografico...ANNA MARIA COLACE, ANGELO CORALLO, LUCA CORTESE, SILVIA CROSATO, IVAN DE FRANCESCO, DEBORAH YAEL ... RAMON MANCHOVAS, LAURA MANFREDINI, VERONICA MANGANARO, FABIO MANZI, BRUNA MARCHETTI, ROBBIE MCINTOSH, ...
Fotografia Transfigurativa: libro fotografico...ANNA MARIA COLACE, ANGELO CORALLO, LUCA CORTESE, SILVIA CROSATO, IVAN DE FRANCESCO, DEBORAH YAEL ... RAMON MANCHOVAS, LAURA MANFREDINI, VERONICA MANGANARO, FABIO MANZI, BRUNA MARCHETTI, ROBBIE MCINTOSH, ...
Fotografia Transfigurativa: libro fotografico Comunicati-Stampa.net
Deborah McIntoshSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Deborah McIntosh