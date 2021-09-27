Vaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Il lato oscuro delle VPN gratuiteL'Oktoberfest arriva su Call of DutyMSI presenta il laptop Creator Z16 Hiroshi FujiwaraMia figlia ha avuto un infarto! Le lacrime di Sonia Bruganelli a ...L'ex vigilessa Laura Ziliani è stata drogata e soffocata nel sonnoManifestazione No Green pass : sul palco una poliziotta!Ultime Blog

Deborah McIntosh | Alex Walton to Lead WME Independent

Deborah McIntosh
Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton will Lead WME Independent, a new division of WME that will handle ...

Deborah McIntosh, Alex Walton to Lead WME Independent (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton will Lead WME Independent, a new division of WME that will handle domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services. Both were most recently at Endeavor Content, which WME's parent company Endeavor Holdings is selling a majority stake in as part of a settlement agreement with the Writers
