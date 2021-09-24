A new solid-state battery surprises the researchers at LG Energy Solution

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/Engineers created a new type ofthat weaves two promisingsub-fields into a single. Theuses both aelectrolyte and an all-silicon anode, making it a silicon all-. The initial rounds of tests show that the newis safe, long lasting, anddense. It holds promise for a wide range of applications from grid storage to electric vehicles. Thetechnology is described in the 24 September, 2021 issue of the journal Science. University of California San Diego nanoengineers led the research, in collaboration withat LG ...