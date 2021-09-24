Space Invaders Forever edizione speciale per Nintendo SwitchDiablo II: Resurrected è ora disponibileUMANJI: IL VIDEOGIOCO Enhanced Edition in arrivo per PS5GeForce NOW: arrivano 12 nuovi giochivivo amplia la serie Y con tre nuovi modelliFarming Simulator 22: vasto assortimento di capi da lavoro e ...Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GUltime Blog

A new solid-state battery surprises the researchers at LG Energy Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineers created a new type of battery that weaves ...

A new solid-state battery surprises the researchers at LG Energy Solution

Engineers created a new type of battery that weaves two promising battery sub-fields into a single battery. The battery uses both a solid state electrolyte and an all-silicon anode, making it a silicon all-solid-state battery. The initial rounds of tests show that the new battery is safe, long lasting, and Energy dense. It holds promise for a wide range of applications from grid storage to electric vehicles.  The battery technology is described in the 24 September, 2021 issue of the journal Science. University of California San Diego nanoengineers led the research, in collaboration with researchers at LG ...
