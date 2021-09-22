Adam Lipkin Joins Greystone Capital Advisors as Vice President (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) ... as we continue to broaden the range of Capital solutions available to clients seeking to finance projects in today's challenging environment," said Drew Fletcher, President of Greystone Capital ...Leggi su padovanews
Adam Lipkin Joins Greystone Capital Advisors as Vice PresidentNEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Adam Lipkin has joined Greystone Capital Advisors as a Vice President. He joins the capital solutions advisory group to leverage his deep capital markets knowledge and experience, including expertise ...
