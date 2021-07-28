Synchron Receives Green Light From FDA to Begin Breakthrough Trial of Implantable Brain Computer Interface in US (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) ... a venture - backed Brain data transfer company , today announced that the U. S. Food and Drug ... It is a leader in the field of Implantable neural Interface technology. The company is in the clinical ...Leggi su 01net
Synchron Receives Green Light From FDA to Begin Breakthrough Trial of Implantable Brain Computer Interface in USOur first target is the motor cortex for treatment of paralysis, which represents a large unmet need for millions of people across the world, and market opportunity of $20B.' Synchron is ...
