Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world's first artificial intelligence technology for complex cardiac arrhythmia procedures (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The leader of the Texas cardiac arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently led a clinical study to evaluate the world's first data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cardiac electrophysiology (EP) procedures. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may reduce complication risk during cardiac ...AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The leader of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center participated in a clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a new lattice sphere catheter designed to optimize ...
