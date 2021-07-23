Olimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalEA PLAY LIVE 2021: GRID Legends I 10 giochi online free-to-play più consigliati nel 2021FELTRINELLI COMICS & GAMES APRE LE PORTE DELL’ESCLUSIVA “AREA GAMING”Orcs Must Die! 3 e Ben 10 nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl gameplay di Farming Simulator 22 verrà mostrato questa sera in ...Taito G-Darius HD aperti i Pre-ordiniUltime Blog

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world' s first artificial intelligence technology for complex cardiac arrhythmia procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader of the Texas cardiac arrhythmia Institute ...

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world's first artificial intelligence technology for complex cardiac arrhythmia procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The leader of the Texas cardiac arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently led a clinical study to evaluate the world's first data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cardiac electrophysiology (EP) procedures. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical ...
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may reduce complication risk during cardiac ...

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The leader of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center participated in a clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a new lattice sphere catheter designed to optimize ...
