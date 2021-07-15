Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Octagonal Metal Bezel (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - Metal watch based on popular GA-2100 with a slim profile and streamlined design TOKYO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK line of SHOCK-resistant watches. The new GM-2100 is based on the GA-2100, which is popular for its Octagonal shape and streamlined design, but now incorporates a Metal Bezel for an even more stylish look. Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 inherited the concept of the DW-5000C, the very first G-SHOCK, but was a
Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Octagonal Metal Bezel- Metal watch based on popular GA-2100 with a slim profile and streamlined design TOKYO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today ...
