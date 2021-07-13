Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced

BAODING, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 10 Millionth Engine of GWM's HYCET rolled ...

Recently, the 10 Millionth Engine of GWM's HYCET rolled off the assembly line officially, making GWM the first company with a scale of 10 million Engines among Chinese auto brands. HYCET has declared that it will launch 23 Engine products based on four fuel forms of gasoline, diesel, synthetic fuel and hydrogen and six product platforms in the next three years. Such strong R&D strength has drawn attention from all walks of life.  Since its establishment, HYCET has been devoted to breakthroughs and innovations, with the ability of "one-stop" product development. It has ...
