Wireless Earbuds for Endless Joy | Mixcder G1 True Wireless Stereo Gaming Earbuds | Designed for Console Players

- NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixcder, an audio brand that integrates both technology and ...

Mixcder, an audio brand that integrates both technology and art into its design, has recently launched the much-anticipated G1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Gaming Earbuds, complete with an integrated USB-C adapter. These Earbuds are the brand's latest game-changer specially Designed to create a completely Wireless, portable listening and immersive Gaming experience for Console ...
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= - a8DFsRClek Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553858/Wireless_Earbuds_Endless_Joy_Mixcder_G1_True_Wireless_Stereo_Gaming.jpg

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixcder, an audio brand that integrates both technology and art into its design, has recently launched the ...

