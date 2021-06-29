Wireless Earbuds for Endless Joy: Mixcder G1 True Wireless Stereo Gaming Earbuds, Designed for Console Players (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Mixcder, an audio brand that integrates both technology and art into its design, has recently launched the much-anticipated G1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Gaming Earbuds, complete with an integrated USB-C adapter. These Earbuds are the brand's latest game-changer specially Designed to create a completely Wireless, portable listening and immersive Gaming experience for Console ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Wireless Earbuds for Endless Joy: Mixcder G1 True Wireless Stereo Gaming Earbuds, Designed for Console PlayersVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= - a8DFsRClek Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553858/Wireless_Earbuds_Endless_Joy_Mixcder_G1_True_Wireless_Stereo_Gaming.jpg
Wireless Earbuds for Endless Joy: Mixcder G1 True Wireless Stereo Gaming Earbuds, Designed for Console PlayersNEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixcder, an audio brand that integrates both technology and art into its design, has recently launched the ...
